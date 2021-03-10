Three dead, 12 injured in separate road accidents in Noida, Gr Noida

New Delhi/gurugram: Three persons have died while over half a dozen were injured in three separate road accidents reported from different areas in Noida and Greater Noida on Tuesday.



The first incident was reported from Kasna police station area on Eastern Peripheral Expressway when a speeding truck rammed into another one which was parked along the expressway.

Eight persons were injured in the incident from which two succumbed to injuries while others were admitted to hospital for treatment. As per police, the deceased were identified as Ameerulla and the other one was the helper of the truck.

"The family of victims were informed and the traffic was cleared within an hour after the incident. As of now, no complaints have been received while further investigations is on," said a senior police officer.

In another incident reported from NH-91 near Luharli toll plaza under Dadri police station area, one person was killed while another was injured. As per police, the driver of a private bus had to apply emergency brakes and a truck moving behind rammed into the bus killing the truck driver identified as Mubarak Khan while helper Muannavar was injured.

The third incident was reported from expressway police station area when a speeding minibus overturned and six passengers, including four men and two women were injured. No casualty was reported in the incident and the injured were admitted to nearby Felix hospital in Sector 137 in Noida, said police.

Meanwhile, Gurugram saw loss of 60 lives in January and February this year due to road accidents, as per the data shared by the Gurugram Police. The police said the number of fatalities has seen a downward trend compared to the previous year.

Last year, during the same period, 73 lives were lost in 169 accidents which in 2021 have reduced to 130 road accidents.

Most of the road accidents this year tok place on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway. Other routes that have reported the highest number of accidents in the last few years include Pataudi Road, Sohna Road, Gurugram-Faridabad Road and Golf Course Road. The authorities have also been specific in detailing out certain black spots in these roads which include Rajiv Chowk, Hero Chowk, Sidhrawali chowk, Manesar Chowk and FarrukhNagar Chowk.

Recently, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) conducted a study in which it was found that 43.5 per cent of the road accidents were due to over speeding.

Almost 39.8 per cent of accidents are also caused due to reckless driving and driving on the wrong side, the study says.

According to the study, 35 per cent of accidents occur between 12 :00 am and 6:00 am, 19.2 per cent of accidents occur between 6:00 am and 12:00 pm, 18.5 per cent between 12:00 pm and 6:00 pm and 27.2 per cent accidents occur between 6:00 pm and 12:00 am.

The Gurugram district administration has now set a target to reduce the number of deaths due to road accidents by more than half of what it is now by 2030.