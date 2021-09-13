Three boys out for Ganapati visarjan drown in Yamuna

New Delhi: As one of the heaviest spells of rains this season battered the Capital on Saturday, three boys — aged 15, 16 and 12 respectively drowned in the raging Yamuna near north Delhi's Wazirabad during idol immersion on Ganpati Visarjan, with their bodies yet to be found, authorities here said on Sunday.



The incident took place on Saturday evening and the boys, identified as Vijay (16), Vivek (15) and Arjun (12), had gone down to the river from the Sonia Vihar pushta number 2 for immersing the idol. A senior police officer said there was a heavy flow on that side and they drowned.

Divers tried to find the bodies after the incident, but it was dark and the operation had to be suspended, he said. The rescue operation continued on Sunday but the three bodies are yet to be found, the officer added.

Significantly, the police have added that divers were however able to rescue another 17-year-old boy from the river that day and he was rushed to the nearest hospital. Fire officials said the rescue efforts are being carried out by the NDRF, fire personnel and local divers.

The three boys are residents of Ankur Enclave in Karawal Nagar, police said. The families of the boys were informed about the incident and they immediately reached the spot, the police said.