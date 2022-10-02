Three arrested for stabbing man to death in Sunder Nagri

New Delhi: Three men were arrested for allegedly stabbing to death a 21-year-old youth in northeast Delhi's Sunder Nagri area in a old rivalry that arose out of a past criminal case, police said on Sunday.



The accused, identified as Aalam, Bilal, and Faizan, all of them residents of Sunder Nagri, have been booked for murder, they said.

Police force has been deployed in the area to ward off any more confrontation, they said.

The brutal stabbing on Saturday was captured on a CCTV camera.

In the footage, three youths are seen walking down a lane and accosting Manish, the victim, who is coming from the opposite direction.

The footage further shows one of the three grabbing Manish by his collar and slapping him. Other two too join

him soon, and progress to stabbing Manish with knives multiple times.

The stabbing took place in full view of the people, who watched the scene from afar or walked on even as

the three youths kept knifing their victim.

A senior police officer said that Manish and the accused shared an old enmity. A year ago, Manish had got an FIR registered against them and two of them were arrested and sent to jail.

According to the police, they were informed about the stabbing around 7.40 pm Saturday. The victim was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

"We received a PCR call from locals about the stabbing on Saturday evening. A team rushed to the spot and found that the victim was taken to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

During the preliminary inquiry, three men were identified and arrested. Legal action has been initiated and

further investigation is in progress," Sanjay Sain, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North East), said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police in a tweet said the matter was not communal and appealed to the public to not give credence to social media rumours.

The matter is not communal. Peace has been maintained in the area. Some people are spreading misleading facts on social media regarding the matter. Action can be taken by Delhi Police against such people, the tweet read.

Malti, Manish's sister, said that on Saturday, her brother had told them he was going out to attend a friend's wedding, and was attacked on his way back home.

"My brother was returning home from the wedding when these men attacked him. They asked him to give them his mobile phone, when he refused, they beat him up and stabbed him to death," she said.

"Police may have arrested the attackers, but my brother is gone. They had threatened my brother that they would kill my other two younger brothers also," Malti said, as she pleaded for justice for her brother.

Manish's family alleged the accused had been harassing them for over a year over an old case.

"They wanted my son to withdraw the case because the people who were jailed were their friends. But Manish refused. He told the police the truth and stood by it. These men are hardened criminals," said Manish's mother.