Three arrested for running fake call centre

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Monday said that they have arrested three people for running a fake call centre in Vasant Kunj area. Police sources said that one of them was the complainant in a robbery case where three constables were arrested.



"During the probe, we found that they were running a fake call centre to dupe people. The place where the robbery was reported fake call centre was running, "the official said.

Earlier this month, eight people including three Delhi Police constables were posted in a robbery case in South West Delhi's Vasant Kunj area. According to police sources, on Saturday all eight people went inside the office in Vasant Kunj area but there were more than 20 people inside the office.

"They thought that there will be fewer people so they can easily commit the crime but all went wrong when they saw those people present inside the office," a source said.

As per sources they took a laptop, a mobile phone but one of them was caught and police were informed about the incident.