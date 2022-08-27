Three arrested for duping shopkeepers of Gandhi Nagar mkt

New Delhi: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police has arrested three accused persons for duping shopkeepers of Asia's largest garment market in East Delhi's Gandhi Nagar to the tune of Rs 14 crore, the officials said on Friday. According to Deputy Commissioner of police (DCP) EOW Ravi Kumar Singh said a complaint was filed by complainant Manoj Kumar, a trader of readymade garments in Gandhi Nagar Market.



He stated that in September 2019, Raman Kumar who is working as a commission agent for 18-20 years in Gandhi Nagar along with Shiva Kumar (Prop. of Sri Kamachi Trader), Santhil Kumar (Prop. of Jai Hanuman Trading & Co.) Ravi Chetty, Venkatesh and Ramji approached him in his shop for purchasing garments. They requested to lend stocks of readymade garments for which the payments will be made within 60/90 days from its delivery. Later, he accepted their order and delivered the goods accordingly.

Initially, they issued cheques from their firms i.e., Kamachi Traders and Jai Hanuman Trading & Co. At the beginning, the cheques were cleared but later on, they were dishonoured.

The offices were locked when the complainant tried to reach the accused persons. Their whereabouts were not known by the owner of the premises. Thus, after enquiry, prima facie cognizable offences under sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust), and 120B (criminal conspiracy) IPC were registered.

So far, around 48 complaints have been received which consist of the cheated amount of Rs 13.77 crore, DCP EOW mentioned.

Two accused Raman Murgan and Sunder Rajan were arrested in 2020, but other accused persons —Ravi Peya Chetty, T. Venketasan, and Venkatraman were at large, Singh said. However, all of them were arrested near the Karkardooma area.

The accused used to sell garments on 'pheri' in Krishna Giri district of Tamil Nadu. They were in dire need of money. They conspired together to dupe the traders of Gandhi Nagar Market and contacted their acquaintance Venkatraman to portray themselves as big traders of South India. Further investigation of the case is in progress, DCP EOW added.