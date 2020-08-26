Three arrested for assaulting policemen

new delhi: Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested three persons including a businessman, his son for assaulting the public and policemen. Police said that on August 24, an information was received at CR Park police station regarding an accident.

A police team reached the spot where a BMW and Micra were found in a damaged condition and two persons one Rohan and one Anish Raghav were fighting and abusing the public and when the police personnel were trying to stop them, they started fighting and abusing with the police personnel and tore their uniform. "Meanwhile Rohan's father Ajay Mahipal came at the spot and he also started abusing and fighting with police personnel and public persons," the official said. After that, they were brought to the C R Park police station where they again started abusing and fighting with police personnel. They also slapped police personnel.