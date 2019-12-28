Three Afghan nationals held for stealing mobile phones in city
New Delhi: Three Afghan nationals have been arrested here for allegedly stealing mobile phones in Karol Bagh area, police said on Saturday.
The accused, identified as Ayub Khan (45), Jahab Zib Laghmani (28) and Zabihullah Rohmani (33), are residents of Kabul, they said.
On Wednesday, one Mohammad Rustom filed a theft complaint with the police, saying four mobile phones were stolen from a consignment he was taking from Karol Bagh to Sarai Rohila Railway Station, a senior police officer said.
In the complaint, Rustom had raised suspicion over an Afghan national, he added.
The investigation in the case led to the arrest of the three accused and the four stolen phones were recovered from their possession, the officer said.
During interrogation, the accused revealed that they used to visit Karol Bagh market and keep an eye on the goods being loaded or unloaded.
