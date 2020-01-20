Thousands participate in GNIDA's mini marathon

Greater Noida: Over a thousand people from different age groups participated in mini marathon organised by Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) in association with Bennett University on Sunday morning. The mini marathon is a part of carnival organised to celebrate GNIDA's 29th foundation day.



The race in three different categories was started at around 8:30 am from city park with first commissioner of Gautam Buddh Nagar, Alok Singh, flagging off the race. Greater Noida Authority CEO Narendra Bhushan, ACEO KK Gupta, ACEO Deep Chandra along with other senior GNIDA officials graced the event. Ironman Vikas Kumar and marathon runner Ashok Kumar also participated in different race categories.

Speaking on the occasion, commissioner of police, Alok Singh said that he is dedicated towards smart policing and building up a friendly relation between citizens and police. "We assure that police will stand will citizens in terms of happiness and smartness. Very soon we are planning to install high density cameras at 150 identified points in the city. We are also in process to implement Integrated Traffic Management System which will penalise traffic violators automatically. Apart from this, 450 traffic cops have also been added to the district traffic police department," said Singh.

Further addressing people, GNIDA CEO Narendra Bhooshan, said that the idea of organising a mini marathon in the city was suggested by the president of Bennett University. "Earlier Greater Noida authority used to organise Run for Fun as part of celebration on foundation day. This year the Authority, in association with Bennett University, have conducted a mini marathon with participation of citizens at mass," said Bhooshan.

Bhooshan further said that the Authority is dedicated towards providing citizen centric services like ERP system, Friends of Greater Noida, CEO Forum and Carnivals to increase the participation of citizens in the development of Greater Noida.

The mini marathon was conducted in open catagory of 10 kilometers and for senior citizens a race covering two kilometers was organised. Prizes of Rs 25000 to the winner, Rs 15, 000 to the second winner and Rs 10, 000 to the third was distributed by the Authority.

The 1st prize in open female catagory was awarded to Renu Bohra (22) whilein open male category the 1st prize was awarded to Lakshya Kashyap. In women senior citizen category, the first prize was given to Vanita Randhwa and in men senior citizen category the 1st prize went to Jitendra Singh.