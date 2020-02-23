Thousands of women registered for Mar 8 Gurugram marathon

Gurugram: On March 8, Gurugram will hold another marathon which will be the fourth such event being held within a span of two months.



For a city where marathon events are gaining a lot of popularity, the event on March 8, however, is special as it will be held on International women's day and will only consist of women participants.

To make this event a grand success, all the Gurugram public agencies ranging from Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) to District police are now at the forefront of promoting the event and is registering a large number of participants. One of the highlights of the event is the Bollywood memes that can be found in the social media pages of Gurugram civic agencies. With the public agencies taking a lead the citizens of Gurugram have also started their bit of promoting the event.

With more than two weeks left for the event, there have already been more than 16,000 participants who have registered. Women of between the age group of 18-35 have the highest number with 11,783 women registering themselves for the event, followed by the women between the age group of 13-18 at 2,183, 35-50 at 2,093. Over 224 women who are in the age group of 50 and above have also taken part in the event.

The event on March 8 will be held in three categories. These will be under 42.2 kilometres, 21 kilometres and 10 kilometres. The winners in the event will be awarded cash prizes which ranges from Rs 2 lakhs in the highest category to Rs 30,000 in the lowest category. The event will be flagged off by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.