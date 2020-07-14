'Those who suffer from COVID-19 know the importance of plasma': CISF-man who donated plasma

New Delhi: After being some of the first frontline workers to be detected as COVID-19 positive, personnel from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) are now stepping up to donate plasma for affected civilian patients much like personnel of the Border Security Force are doing. "Those who suffer from COVID-19 know the importance of plasma," Shrikant Dabral, a CISF constable, who donated plasma said.



Three jawans, posted at IGIA, have now donated their plasma. Dabral, a native of Dehradun, had recovered from the contagious disease on May 15 and was discharged from AIIMS Jhajjar. "On June 18, I donated my plasma for a civilian who was on a ventilator," he said.

He added, "I saw the situation of my family when I tested positive. I don't want any other family to suffer the same so I donated my plasma. It will save another life which is the most important." Constable Rabari Narendra Kumar, who joined CISF in 2010, donated plasma on July 3. He said, "When I tested positive I did not inform my family, did not want them to take any kind of stress."

After recovering, Kumar learned that a 70-year-old man was critical and was lying in hospital. CISF senior officials had asked their men if they wanted to donate plasma and Kumar had agreed. "Young people who have fully recovered should come forward and donate plasma it will save lives," the 30-year-old CISF man.

DIG (IGIA CISF) Shrikant Kishore told Millennium Post that plasma donation is an important opportunity for them. "It is a service towards humanity. We have been donating blood from the past. Plasma donation is a very big opportunity for us. It cannot be donated by everyone," he said.