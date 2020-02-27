This violence in Delhi was worse than 1984: 60-yr-old

New Delhi: "This riot was worse than the 1984 riots because that time it happened on the roads this time the violence was at my doorstep," recalls a 60-year-old above Bedo, who lives with her son and daughter-in-law in Chand Bagh area. Her family was one of the first to come and live here.



"I have seen this area transform from a crop field to colonies. From kaccha roads to pucca roads. I am a Hindu who lives amongst the Muslims and I will always belong here."

When this reporter asked if she ever thought of fleeing when the vicinity was on fire and gun shots could be heard at night she said, "I had faith in my neighbours who assured me nothing would happen to me. Why should I run? I belong to Chand Bagh and Chand Bagh belongs to me. It is as much mine as it is yours."

Bedo's house was guarded by local boys who took turns all night. The police were not in sight.

"I could hear noises and gun shots, I did fear for my life but did not fear dying at the hands of my nighbours. I knew it would be people who came from outside who might attack me but the local boys stood at my door all night."

A local shop owner in the area, Mohammed Azad said, "We were following the law even when it did nothing for us. The police did not stand with us, they stood with the people who were pelting stones from the other side of the road. I refuse to believe that they were local Hindus."

Azad runs business with his Hindu friends in the market area. "I have shared iftaari with my neighbouring Hindu shop owners. These aggressive people came from outside. This was an orchestrated violence that came from outside and not from the gullys of Chand Bagh."

From several accounts this reporter gathered that both Hindus and Muslims were targeted by goons from outside, the locals wanted peace above all. "We are being made to think that we have turned against each other but it is not true.

Azad said that this hatred did not come from within but from external agents who fed the local people, brainwashed them, and turned ordinary citizens into hate mongering and blood thirsty zombies. Chand Bagh is still shaking with fear wondering if tomorrow will be a blood bath, if Friday namaz will be painted red and if temple bells will ever ring on a peaceful morning.