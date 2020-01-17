This time, vote for the work we have done, says Kejriwal

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener Arvind Kejriwal said the real credit of development in the state goes to the people of Delhi and added he is confident that they will vote for the AAP again and bring the party to power in all the 70 seats.



Inaugurating the election office of senior party leader Satyendar Jain in Shakurbasti constituency on Friday, the Chief Minister said: "Wherever we go and ask people whether we have worked for them, they count our efforts in front of us. I credit the development of the state to the people of Delhi. Despite two political parties in Delhi standing in the previous elections, you voted for a new party and gave us a huge mandate and elected us on 67 out of 70 Assembly seats. I have been repeatedly asked by the media regarding the mandate of seats this time and I think the people have decided to elect us on all the 70 Assembly seats this time. We saved every single penny after forming the government in Delhi. Jain is an architect by profession. The Wazirpur flyover was to be constructed with an estimate of Rs 325 crore but his knowledge and expertise made it possible to be constructed in Rs 200 crore. The Rani Jhansi flyover which was to be constructed within Rs 400-500 crore by the MCD, took around 15 years to be made at an estimated cost of Rs 1,500 crore."

"We have saved money in all the welfare projects carried out. This is the reason why we are providing free bus rides to women, free electricity and water, free healthcare and education.

"The BJP is claiming that all the subsidy will be waived off by March 31 this year but I assure you that till Arvind Kejriwal is in Delhi, all these free provisions will continue. It can be revoked if you vote for the Opposition," added Kejriwal.

"Only 20 days are left for the elections. We did not earn even a single penny for ourselves, neither did we save the money for the party fund. I have said this time and again that you should vote for us only if you believe that we have worked for you, otherwise you should not," said Kejriwal.