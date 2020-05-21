This is a huge relief, especially for my family, says recovered asymptomatic patient

New Delhi: After about 10 days, Ritika (name changed) was relieved as her Covid reports came out negative. An asymptomatic patient, Ritika had tested positive 11 days back.



"This is a huge relief, especially for my family who has been so tensed," she told the correspondent over phone. Ritika who has a health condition was tested positive as she went to get her regular check up.

"There were no symptoms, nothing. So, it was surprising how I got it. I just visited the hospital and was otherwise in quarantine," she added. She was advised to quarantine herself at home as her symptoms were mild.

There are about 2,739 positive cases that are in home quarantine at the moment, according to data shared by the Delhi Health Ministry.

"Since then I have been inside my house only. My sister is taking care of me. My parents are in the other room. We had no contact for the past 10 days," she said. A patient is supposed to isolate themselves completely when following home quarantine, according to the guidelines set out by the authorities.

Ritika said that she has been asked to complete her 14 day quarantine period. "I would have to get myself tested again after a few days for the final result," she added.

Meanwhile, the numbers of home quarantine cases are rapidly increasing, according to health officials.

However, the hospital is only admitting moderate to serious cases.