This fight is bigger than violence, say protesters

New Delhi: The protest at Nishadraj Marg at Daryagunj against the Citizen (Amendment) Act (CAA) on Thursday saw people from various walks of life collectively taking over the protest and helping each other out during chaotic moments.



A section of the crowd that was made to disperse from Red Fort, collected at Nishadraj Marg, and had a peaceful sit-in. "We won't give any chance to the police to use force on us. Because the fight is bigger than violence," said Ahmed a protester holding reject CAA and NRC placard.

As protesters gathered for hours, Shehazad, who works in a Gurgaon based multinational company was handing out water bottles to civilians and police personnel too. "Our soldiers need water," he smiled. On asking whether an organisation was providing him the funds for it, he said he is doing it on his own accord. "Protesters have been chanting for hours, they need water. This is the least I can do," said.

For hours Shehazad and his friend distributed water to protesters or anyone who was thirsty. "This is a collective effort. We have come here for a cause and everyone has come together," said Naaz, a resident who lived nearby.

"Let those who want to divide us, throw us out of our country they will not be successful," chanted everyone in unison. People sat on one side of the road and made sure they don't go about blocking the other side. "Isn't this what our country should be about this - secularism, prosperity, and unity," said Monica, a student from Delhi.

The protesters chanted slogans and sang songs, they raised placards with messages written against NRC, CAA and the police brutality on the students. "Who are these people to make me leave my own country," said Mohammad, a protester who had joined in. He said that the bill clearly was implemented to create a divide, but has instead brought everyone together.