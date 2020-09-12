Thirty-two SDMC teachers get Municipal Teachers Award

New Delhi: The education department of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation on Friday felicitated 32 teachers with the Municipal Teachers Award for their "unique contribution to improve the level of primary education in SDMC schools". SDMC Mayor Anamika said, "There is a teacher behind every successful man and even Lord Ram got success due to his teacher. Considering the fact, the Corporation is making all efforts to improve it." Moreover, SDMC Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti said that despite the lack of resources, the civic body is committed to making all efforts to provide the best education to children.



Among the awardees, three were principals, 26 were primary school teachers, two were nursery school teachers and one was a special physical education teacher, all of whom received a cash prize of Rs 10,000 along with a memento and a certificate each. Several senior BJP leaders and members of Parliament were also at the award ceremony.