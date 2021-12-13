Third episode of 'Business Blasters' show sees innovative start-up ideas

New Delhi: The Delhi government school students in the third episode of the "Business Blasters" programme have developed water soluble plastic, low cost computers and advertising solutions for small vendors. In the third episode, students pitched innovative ideas to get investment for their startups.

Under the programme, the students will get funding, mentorship and support from renowned entrepreneurs with the students going over 100 experiments to develop the biodegradable substitute to plastic and will now be taking it to the market after receiving 1.5 lakh investment.

Four girls from government school are running a successful advertising business for small vendors. The advertising startup has been built by the students using their parents' phones in spare time and already has 40 clients, the government said in a statement. A group of 15-year-olds from the State Government's School of Excellence is running a start-up that builds low-cost high-performance

computers.