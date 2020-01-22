Think of education & health: Kejriwal's appeal to Delhiites

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday appealed to the supporters of opposition parties, be it congress or BJP, to vote for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the upcoming February 8 Assembly elections so that the work done in the last five years in the national Capital is not "undone".



Addressing a roadshow at the Badli constituency in support of AAP candidate Ajesh Yadav, Kejriwal kept the "main achievements" of his government — free electricity and water — in focus, as he listed out AAP's welfare schemes.

"It took lot of effort to improve schools and hospitals during our tenure, they will go back to being the ruins that they were, if you vote for some other party. Think of what would happen to the education of your children and the health of your family, if other parties are voted to power," he said.

"Who will take care of the education of your children, who will help you get good and affordable health care if you vote in favour any other party? Just give it a thought," he added.

"So, I appeal to you all especially those who support the Congress and BJP... please be with your respective parties but vote for us this time," the Delhi chief minister said.

Kejriwal kept away from directly attacking the opposition parties and sought vote on the issue of development. Delhiites should vote on the basis of developmental work done in schools and hospitals, Kejriwal said standing in a jeep as hundreds of his supporters carrying party banners and brooms walked along.

Kejriwal said his government did a lot for the people

of Delhi in its five-year tenure but needed more time to complete the work that was pending for 70 years. Women standing in their balconies showered Kejriwal with rose petals as his roadshow meandered through the narrow lanes of the area.

A number of auto-rickshaws with posters of the AAP logo pasted on them were seen moving behind his jeep. The party had used autos extensively during its campaign in 2013 and 2015 too.