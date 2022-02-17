'Thief' lynched in Noida

Noida: Crowd chased a thief in Chotpur colony under Sector 63 of Noida and lynched him on Wednesday morning while he was trying to sneak into a house to commit robbery, said police officials.

As per the police, the deceased was identified as Pankaj Singh (30), a native of Kannauj district in Uttar Pradesh. Police investigations revealed that he was a dreaded criminal and was wanted in over a dozen cases of robbery and murder by Kannauj police.

"On early Wednesday morning around 5:30 am, a police control room call was received. The caller informed that they have held a thief who had a gun with him. Following the information, a team from the police station and a team of dial 112 both rushed to the spot," said Dharmendra Kumar Shukla, station house officer of Sector 63 police station.

"The local people handed over thief to police who was bleeding profusely from his head. He was immediately admitted to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to injuries during treatment," Shukla added.

Police recovered a country made pistol along with four live cartridges from his possession. A ladies bag which he had stolen containing Rs 3,000 in cash was also recovered from him.

During investigation, it was found that the entire incident took place around 5 am, when Pankaj entered the terrace of a house belonging to Ramavtar in chotpur colony.