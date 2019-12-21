Fog delays 17 Delhi-bound trains

New Delhi: As many as 17 trains bound for the national capital were delayed as the city and nearby regions witnessed a dense fog in the morning.

Trains were running up to four hours late, the railways said.

"Train 12801 (from Puri to New Delhi) was running late by three hours and forty-five minutes, while 12397 (from Gaya to New Delhi) was running late by three hours and forty minutes. The Chennai-New Delhi express (12615) was late by two hours," the Northern Railway said.

Similarly, 12303 (Howrah to New Delhi), 12721 (between Hyderabad and New Delhi) and 14017 (from Raxaul to Anand Vihar) were also delayed.