They stopped because if I had died, people would have known govt's reality: Student

New Delhi: Delhi University student Harjit Singh, who was beaten up for raising anti-CAA and NRC slogans in Union Minister Amit Shah's rally, said he felt as if the crowd would have killed him.



Speaking to Millennium Post as he joined the long march from Jamia Millia Islamia, Singh said, "I was beaten up, thrown on the ground and chair was hit on my head at least eight times. And even though their supreme leader Amit Shah asked them not to beat me they kept going. This only shows the mentality of these people. I just went there to raise slogans and they started beating me up."

20-year-old Singh said that he had gone to Seelampur to join a protest but instead saw Shah's rally.

"Amit Shah thinks he is the supreme leader and I wanted to break that arrogance in him. I wanted to raise my voice, because people are scared now. When I reached the rally, I started raising anti CAA slogans. But it was when I started raising anti NRC slogans is when the crowd, which were mostly BJP workers started thrashing me," he said.

A political science honors student, Singh said he felt as if they would have killed him.

"I think the only reason why Amit Shah asked these people to stop beating me up was because if I would have died, people would have known the reality of this government," he said.

Singh was taken to New Welcome Police Station where he was locked up for about 20 hours. "No medical check-up was done and no medical facility was provided to me as well," he said. He claimed that the police also called him "anti-national". "I think it is because they didn't realise that I was from a

different community, which is why they called me names," he added

Singh is a supporter of Bhagat Singh and added his teachings need to be followed for the current government. "If Bhagat Singh were alive, he would have been a part of these protests and raised his voice against this bill that targets Muslims, Dalits and others," said Singh.