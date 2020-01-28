There should be no child labour in Assembly polls: Child rights body

New Delhi: Action can be taken against any political party if they are indulging in child labour for their election campaign, the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) said. The child rights body has written to district magistrates (DM) to ensure that children are not involved in any election-related process by political parties.



According to child rights body, they will keep a tab on campaigning, distribution of election publicity materials like t-shirts, batches, caps to ensure that no children are being used by political parties.

Roop Sudesh Vimal from DCPCR said," If anyone (candidate, political party) found indulging in child labour, we will write to the concerned district DM and Election Commission for action."

He said there are chances that parties may use them for sloganeering, make them participate in rallies where they will hold posters, banners of the candidate or political party.

"We will ensure that there is no violation of child rights during the election campaign," said DCPCR member adding that child labour is violation of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.

The DCPCR letter written to DMs reads, "Legislative Assembly Election is to be held in February 2020. Your attention is invited to the letter dated February 21, 2017, from Secretary, Election Commission of India regarding the prohibition of the use of children by political parties during election campaigns and engagement of child labour in the election-related activities."

According to the letter, it should be ensured by the political parties and election officials that children will not be involved in any election-related process and directions may be followed by all concerned meticulously. "Non-compliance of the directions contained therein be brought to the notice of this commission," reads the letter.

The child rights body said that they are also keeping a tab on campaigning videos, social media to check child labour.

The Delhi Police data revealed that in the year 2018 as many as 118 cases were registered in Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.

Last year till October, as many as 109 cases under the JJ Act were registered. Police have solved 51 of these cases and arrested 56 people.