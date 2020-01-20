There should be financial investigation in NDPS cases

New Delhi: "There should be financial investigation in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) act cases," reads a letter sent to all districts, units by Crime Branch of Delhi Police. The move came after the 13th Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD) meeting which was held at NCB headquarters attended by Delhi Police officer.



The letter reads that senior officer from all districts, units to take necessary steps to strengthen Narcotics squad operating under their supervision and take stringent action against the defaulters who are indulged in drug trafficking. "All districts (Additional CP, DCPs) Crime and Special Cell should also conduct a financial investigation in NDPS act cases," reads the letter. Through financial investigation investigators can analysis of where the money comes from, how it moves, and how it is used.

"Senior officials should ensure that if any foreigner is apprehended in NDPS act cases, his bank accounts should be verified/freezed and communication should be done with the concerned embassy and FRRO for the cancellation of passport and VISA," reads the letter. Sources said that on January 7, NCORD meeting was held at NCB headquarters which was attended by senior officers from different states including Delhi Police. Various points to curb drug trafficking were discussed in the meeting.

"Banks should be given instructions for freezing of account or any other financial transactions in respect of foreign nationals involved in drug trafficking, overstayed or VISA violations in India," a senior officer informed the meeting attendees.

Opioid and Cannabinoid dependence:

According to a senior officer, the trafficking of Hashish from Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh was a long-standing challenge which has to be put to end now. While quoting a report related to opioid and cannabinoid dependence in India, the officer said that about 3.1 crore people used cannabis and 2.26 crore people used Opioids which places the drug problem in India to a different level which requires immediate attention on both demand and supply reduction side.

Smuggling of codeine-based cough syrups (CBCS):

Several investigations have revealed that the major proportion of the CBCS trafficked to a foreign country are diverted from factories in Himachal Pradesh (Badli, Solan etc) and UP (Varanasi). "Codeine-based cough syrups are pharmaceutical medicines, in which the codeine content is below the threshold limit to make it a narcotic drug. However, abuse and trafficking CBCS from India to other countries is a major challenge," the officer informed the meeting attendees.