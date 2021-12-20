'There must be zero tolerance for drunken driving, should be dealt with stern hands'

New Delhi: Observing that drunkard drivers are a menace on overcrowded Delhi roads, a city court has said that cases of drunken driving should be dealt with stern hands for flashing proper message in the society.



As per legal news website, Live Law, Additional Sessions Judge Sushil Anuj Tyagi of the Dwarka courts was dealing with an appeal filed by a man challenging an order whereby he was convicted and sentenced to undergo simple imprisonment for 4 days and fine of Rs. 11,000 under sec. and section 194B of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Taking a lenient view of the matter, the court modified the sentence of 4 days simple imprisonment to the sentence of imprisonment till the rising of the court.

"It is true that drunkard driver is a menace on the over crowded roads of Delhi. The driver of motor vehicles are expected to be alert to the emergent contingencies which may arise on the road and he cannot be expected to lower his guard of reflexes," the court said.

It added: The consumption of alcohol impacts the senses of a person which results in delayed responses and reflexes which results in serious and fatal accident. Thus, it is rightly said that the drunken driver is injurious to his own life as well as to the life of innocent road users. There has to be a zero tolerance for drunken driving and such cases should be dealt with stern hands for flashing proper message in the society."

The court took note of the fact that the appellant had voluntarily pleaded guilty to the offences and on his plea of guilt, he was convicted.

The court was of the view that it cannot be oblivious of the fact that the appellant was a first time offender, was not a previous convict, had clean past antecedents and was the sole bread earner of his family which was dependent upon him for their survival.

Considering the aggravating and mitigating circumstances, the court was of the opinion that the appellant deserved one chance for improving himself.

Modifying the sentence, the court disposed of the appeal.