There is a downward trend of COVID-19 cases, says CM

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that there is a downward trend of the coronavirus cases in the Capital due to the concerted efforts of Delhiites and governments working to make sure the pandemic is reined in.



"There is a downward trend in Delhi, but it does not mean that we will not do anything to address the situation. We have to be prepared for all situations. I pray to God that this downward trend continues and

that the vaccine is discovered as soon as possible," said the chief minister.

CM Kejriwal also alluded to earlier estimations made at the beginning of June, predicting 60,000 active cases by the end of the month, saying, "But there are only 25,000 active cases in Delhi today. This is the result of the sustainable efforts of all the two crore people of Delhi, governments, and the society."

On June 23, the capital had witnessed the highest single-day peak of 3,947 cases, but the number has come down steadily since then. Delhi witnessed 2,373 new cases on Thursday and kept its daily tally below 3,000 the whole week. The turnaround came after several meetings were held between the Central and State government officials in mid-June after cases recorded a sharp and sustained spike.

The CM was talking to reporters about the COVID-19 situation in the city after visiting the family of Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital's Dr Aseem Gupta, who recently died after contracting the contagious disease on duty. Kejriwal on Friday met with Dr Gupta's family and handed over a cheque of Rs 1 crore as ex-gratia to them. The CM said the senior anesthesiologist was a "people's doctor" and said it was the government's duty to support families of those who were sacrificing their lives on the frontlines of the COVID-19 war.

"Met with the family of Late Dr Aseem Gupta ji who lost his life to Corona. We cannot do anything to bring back the "People's Doctor", but it is our duty to support families of those who lay down their lives for us. An ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore was given to the family today," Kejriwal tweeted.

Rs 1 crore is being given by the Delhi government to families of all its employees who died due to Coronavirus while discharging their duties as frontline warriors in the fight against the pandemic.

The Chief Minister met Dr Gupta's family at their residence in Dilshad Garden to pay homage and hand over the ex-gratia amount. "There can be no cost of a life, the amount offered is a symbol of our respect and honour towards Dr Gupta," Kejriwal said. The CM also met the deceased doctor's wife Nirupama, who is also a medical practitioner in Noida and had recovered from the virus days before her husband expired.

Kejriwal said he was like a brother to her and would help her shift to Delhi from Noida where she worked as a doctor with the UP government, as was wished by her. In a letter, Akshat Gupta, Dr Gupta thanked the chief minister for showing respect to his father and supporting the family. He commended handling of the pandemic by the chief minister and hoped it will be brought under control through his efforts.