Their intention was to kill me, says JNUSU president

New Delhi: "The intention of the group of men and their acts were definitely to murder me," wrote Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh in her complaint which she had lodged at Vasant Kunj North police station against the violence which took place on Sunday in JNU. The local police will transfer the FIR to the Crime Branch for further investigation.



According to the complaint copy, on the afternoon of January 5, she along with another student Nikhil Mathew (MA Labor Studies) was present near Sabarmati T-Point. They were surrounded by a group of persons who dragged her behind a car standing near the 24X7 dhabha and surrounded her. "Despite her pleading, they did not let her go and attacked her with rods while she had fallen down."

Ghosh said she had messaged Vasant Kunj SHO, Rituraj, inspector Sanjeev Mandal and Joint CP Anand Mohan about armed and masked men inside the campus around 3 pm itself.

"I remember that one of the people was of medium-height wearing a brownish-red sweatshirt with UCLA written on it. I saw his face as he was facing me and did not have a mask on and can identify him if I see," she said in her complaint. Ghosh in her statement also stated, she was hit on the head multiple times. She said that when she fell down, she was kicked and hit with a rod on her hand, body, head, chest and physically molested me.

"Nikhil tried to save me but was also hit with an iron hammer and other weapons on his head and arms," she said. JNUSU president said that the mob was threatening that they would kill her and at that point of time she was sure that she would be beaten to death. Eventually, some students managed to get her out from there and whisked her to safety. "I was bleeding profusely from my head and had also sustained injuries on my back,

chest, arms and was bleeding from my head, hand, elbows," she added.

Ghosh said, "When we (me, Nikhil, Anjana, Basith) were being taken to the hospital, the ambulance was not allowed to exit the campus from the North Gate which was blocked. Among the persons present were the 30-40 police personnel including the SHO of Vasant Kunj North police station, Ritu Raj, and also a number of goons and persons affiliated with ABVP from whom I recognised Onkar Srivastava. They shouted and abused us and did not let the ambulance exit the gate."

With great anguish and pain, I have to write that there were police personnel standing at the main gate but they remained mute spectators and did not help the ambulance in exiting the gate, she said. The JNUSU president also took the name of four ABVP activists in her complaint.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Kanimozhi met Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNSU) president Aishe Ghosh here in the varsity campus on Wednesday.

"Met JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh who was attacked by ruthless thugs at the campus. This is a planned and targeted attack on students who have a different point of view of politics as against the majoritarian politics," she said.

She also slammed the police to take action against the injured students.