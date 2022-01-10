The world of 'trads' & 'raitas' — a radicalised alt-right

New Delhi: While the Delhi Police on Sunday revealed that they had found a group on Twitter called "Tradmahasabha" where the idea was first floated to target, defame and troll Muslim women on social media, activists like Alishan Jafri, had found and exposed a world of radicalised alt-right on social media platforms like Twitter, Telegram — mostly comprising men and women around the age of 18-21 — sometimes younger.



The group calls themselves "trads" - short for "traditionalists" and subscribes to a most extremist right-wing ideology calling for regular campaigns and violence against Muslims, Dalits and other minorities and often joking about violence being inflicted upon minorities. They oppose their softer right-wing associates and call them "raitas" — a play on a Hindi idiom that means to botch up.

Significantly, Alishan, was one of the first few to have found this alt-right presence and exposed it.

He had reported that many of the men and women being arrested for the BulliBail and SulliDeals case subscribe to this ideology and that

there is a much larger ecosystem working to radicalise younger people on social media.