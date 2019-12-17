'The placards say what we can't'

New Delhi: "Fascism is achieved not when the government oppresses half of its people but when the other half chooses to be silent," reads the placards held by one of the protesters outside Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University. According to protesters, placards always play an important role to convey their message peacefully.



On Tuesday, near Jamia Millia Islamia, a human

chain was formed by the protesters but they also made sure that no hindrance could take place in the traffic movement of the area. Biscuits, water pouches were distributed to them.

One of the protesters Hazi Mohammad Zahid was holding a placard that read, "I am from this country and India is my country". He told Millennium Post that he was born and brought up in India and his message on the placard is clear 'India is mine.'

His friend Mohammad Wahid was standing next to him. He was also holding a placard which read, "Where we are going".

One of the protesters Mohammad Saif said, "Placard is the symbol of our peaceful protest. I write what I think and I don't want CAA."

There were several placards raised by the protesters with an effective messages. A girl was holding a placard with a message, "Sabhi ka Khoon hai shaamil yahaan ki mitti me."

One of the placards read: "We need leaders, not in love with money but in love with justice not in love with publicity but in love with humanity." Three youths Tanvir, Shadan and Saif were standing near a Metro pillar. They held up placards and shouted slogans against the CAA.

The placard of Tanvir read: "We have Ola and Uber, we dont need anymore CAB". He said, they are against these laws (NRC and CAA). Shadan placard read, "Aise dastur ko subh-e-be-nur ko main nahin manta". "I have written a loud and clear message in my card and I dont want CAA as it is against brotherhood," said Shadan.

Protesting Jamia students clean up roads

On Monday, after the protesters dispersed, discarded posters, plastic bottles and other waste materials were lying on the roads. The students kept on collecting the garbage thrown by the protestors and ensured that the streets outside the varsity campus remained clean.

'Delhi Police did not fire a single bullet on protesters'

The police did not fire a single bullet on protesters near Jamia Millia Islamia here on Sunday, but an empty cartridge was found from the area, Home Ministry sources said on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Delhi Police are making efforts to track down members of

some of the WhatsApp groups who are behind rioting and arson during the protests. "We want to make it clear that the Delhi Police did not fire any bullet on protesters at Jamia. However, the investigation is on about an empty cartridge that was found from the spot," sources added.

Meanwhile, investigators said that they are regularly keeping a tab on social media accounts involved in inciting violence. "During the probe, we found that no one can instantly make a petrol bomb. Few WhatsApp

groups are under the radar. Action will be taken against those who were involved in the illegal act," an investigator said.

"Who was behind the incident is being probed. The investigation is at the very initial stage. The call records and social media chats of 10 people who were arrested on Monday are being scanned for further clues," another investigator added.

Joint CP appeals to students to maintain peace

A video related to violence at the Jamia Millia Islamia University campus on Sunday shows Joint Commissioner of Police (southern range) Devesh Srivastava appealing to the students to maintain peace and not pelt stones.

"I am appealing you to not pelt stones. We are for your security. There are few anti-social elements amongst you who are throwing a bomb, bulbs, tube lights," Joint CP appealed to students.