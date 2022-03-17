The Kashmir Files: Dists told to raise security in 'mixed' areas

New Delhi: Amid all the recent controversy over 'The Kashmir Files' movie, now sources claimed DCPs of all districts of the Capital have been asked to make detailed security arrangements to avoid untoward incidents in areas with mixed populations. A letter issued on March 14 to all DCPs, PCRs and traffic, mentioned, "The movie is based on the lives of Kashmiri Pandits and reportedly is based on true events. It depicted the barbarism committed against Kashmiri Hindus in its crudest form. The film's trailer purported to portray Muslims slaughtering Kashmiri Pandits, thereby, injuring the community's sentiments."



The official communication further asked all senior cops across districts to prepare adequate precautionary measures. "Adequate arrangements by local police, including women staff, PCR and traffic are suggested, especially in mixed population areas to handle the situation tactfully," the letter further added.

It cautioned, "The communal situation in Delhi is still fragile since the 2020 northeast Delhi riots. Due to the recent hijab controversy and the Haridwar Dharam Sansad hate speech against the Muslim community, it cannot be ruled out that even a minor incident may create communal tension between both communities and affect the law and order situation."

The movie is directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in the early 1990s. Meanwhile, the contentious movie has been declared tax free in some BJP-ruled states, including Haryana, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.