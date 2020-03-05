Thak Thak gang members arrested

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Thursday arrested two members of Thak Thak gang for theft of a bag of cash and jewellery worth lakhs from a car in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar after spilling oil on the vehicle's bonnet.



Police identified the accused as Abhinav (19) and Chandan (22). On March 2, an incident of theft took place at Aurbindo Marg, Malviya Nagar, where criminals took away a bag containing cash and jewellery worth lakhs of rupees from a car by pouring black oil on the bonnet of the car. On the statement of the complainant (woman, a resident of CR Park area) a case was registered.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said that during the course of the investigation, the team analyzed the CCTV footage installed in the nearby area and the roads where the theft was committed.

Later both the accused were nabbed at MB road, near the Asian Market in Saket where they would come usually to sell stolen items. At about 7.30 PM, two persons were seen coming on a motorcycle.

The DCP said that the accused followed the target car and then poured oil on the bonnet and then distracted the driver and stole the bag, mobile, laptop and other items from the car.

"They used to break the side window of the cars parked on the roadside and stole the items from the cars. They used to steal items carried by the people walking on the roadside, bus stand and other busy places," he said.

A "Thak-Thak" gang usually distracts the driver of a vehicle on some pretext and steals valuables, the officer said. Gold ornaments, cash, stolen mobile phones and the motorcycle used in the commission of the crime was also recovered, the police said.