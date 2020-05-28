Testing remains low despite COVID-19 cases in Ggm Police

GURUGRAM: Around 12 officials of Gurugram Police tested positive with COVID-19 on Tuesday. With 17 officials of Gurugram According to the official data, only 200 samples have been tested out of the total strength of 10,000 officials. There are over 900 women officials in the Gurugram District Police.



Policemen who have been found positive with COVID-19 are mostly from Sector-18, Palam Vihar, Dundahera and Sirhaul. All these four areas have reported the largest number of COVID-19 cases in Gurugram.

"I am taking precautions by wearing mask and cleaning my hands with sanitisers more often but I do feel scared as there are high chances of me contracting the infection from various people I am in contact with everyday. I am in the favour of mass-scale testing," said an official from Gurugram Police.

Senior Police officials have now assured their junior staff about mass-scale testing.

Taking more measures about the safety of their personnels, a small medical facility of 200-bedded quarantine centre has also been set up for the police officials affected by COVID-19.

The quarantine centre has the facility to accommodate asymptomatic patients and also has an isolation ward for those who have symptoms. Police officials said they have converted two newly-constructed towers in the police lines into a quarantine facility.

Special arrangements have been made for children and women in the police lines if any personnel's family members are found positive.

According to Gurugram Police, over 400 police officials deployed at the containment zones have been provided with PPEs kits.

Nearly 5,800 police personnel have been deployed for COVID-19 in Gurugram for last two months.

At least 400 personnel are deployed in three shifts along the Delhi-Gurugram border and have been asked to maintain social distancing and not to touch any vehicles coming from Delhi.

"With large number of cases being reported from Delhi-NCR, there is a possibility of our officials getting infected. We are now taking precautions to first ensure that the virus does not spread and if it does how fast our infected officials can get cured," said a senior police official from the Gurugram Police.