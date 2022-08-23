Tension grips locals after scattered carcasses of two adult bovines were found near NH-91; samples sent to forensic lab, says police

noida: Tension gripped the area after scattered remains of an animal from the family of a cow or its progeny were found near the National Highway 91 in Dadri area on Monday morning, officials said.



According to the police, they received an information about the remains from locals at around 7 am on Monday.

"Near Chithera bypass of National Highway 34 at around 7 am on Monday, locals spotted carcass of an animal. The information was received by the local Police Response Vehicle (PRV) after the remains were spotted by a local. Police teams were dispatched to the spot in order to maintain the law and order situation. However, no untoward incident was reported in the area," Rakesh Kumar, in charge of Dadri police station, Gautam Budh Nagar said.

He added that preliminary investigations revealed that the carcass was of two adult bovines.

"As per initial investigation, the carcass has been found to be that of two adult bovines. Some samples of the remains h ave been sent to forensic lab for identification and further investigation. The remaining remains were removed from the spot and buried at an appropriate location," Kumar added.

He further said that locals in the area submitted a complaint in the matter to the police after which a case was registered against unidentified

suspects.

"An FIR has been registered under sections 3/5/8 of the Uttar Pradesh Prevention Of Cow Slaughter Act against unknown suspects. Police teams have been formed to nab the suspect. The CCTV camera footage in the area is being screened to find the culprits," the officer said.