Tense situation prevails in parts of Delhi for 3rd day

New Delhi :Several incidents of violence and stone-pelting continued in northeast Delhi on Tuesday. The police and Rapid Action Force have been deployed in Maujpur, Babarpur, Jaffrabad, Gokulpuri, Brijpuri, etc. However, in many interior areas, stone-pelting incidents continued. According to the locals, unruly mobs have tried to set several two-wheelers on fire in these areas.

In the Brahmapuri area adjoining Maujpur, stone pelting occurred again on Tuesday morning. Small groups of miscreants were seen throwing stones at the police and commoners. However, due to the presence and vigilance of police, they failed to spread mass violence. Minor incidents of violence have also been reported from the interiors of Jaffarabad, Maujpur and Babarpur.

Fearing violence, the police has stopped all unnecessary movements in these areas. Barricades have been set up on the main roads. The movement of pedestrians along with vehicles on the roads has also been regulated. Simultaneously, the armed personnel of the Delhi Police Rapid Action Force and paramilitary forces have been deployed in large numbers on both sides of the road.

For security reasons, the Delhi Police have currently closed the metro stations in the violence-prone areas. The entrance and exit gates of Jaffarabad, Maujpur-Babarpur, Gokulpuri, Johri Enclave and Shiv Vihar metro stations have been closed. These areas witnessed violence and arson on Monday. These metro stations have been closed so that the unruly elements from outside do not enter here.

Raja, a resident from Babarpur, told IANS: "Violent clashes took place outside our locality on Monday for three hours. Most of the miscreants had come from other neighbourhoods. They were carrying lathis and iron rods." According to Raja, many residents came together and drove away the miscreants from the streets.

As compared to the situation on Monday, Babarpur was peaceful on Tuesday. Although, the local people living here started gathering at street intersections since morning, they said they will not flock on to the main roads, but will cooperate with the police in maintaining security.