Tempo-truck collision kills one, injures two on Nehru Place flyover

new delhi: A person died and two others were injured in an accident when a tempo collided with a stationary truck on Nehru Place flyover on Sunday morning. Police said the truck driver had parked his vehicle on the road in a negligent way, causing danger and obstruction in the line of navigation, resulting in the collision.



Police said on Sunday a PCR call about an accident was received at Kalkaji police station. The police staff immediately rushed to the place of information at Nehru Place flyover towards Kalkaji temple and found that one tempo and a truck (mixture) had

crashed.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East) RP Meena said one person identified as Subedar (55) was found stuck in the damaged cabin of the tempo. He was taken out from the cabin and sent to AIIMS Hospital immediately but was declared brought dead by the doctor.

"Other injured people identified as Jaichand, Samsher in the tempo were also sent to the hospital for treatment," he said.

On spot inquiry and SOC examination, it was revealed the truck driver parked his truck on road in a negligent manner causing danger and obstruction in the line of navigation which resulted in the collision between the two vehicles.

Meanwhile, Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Services tweeted: "Around 5.33 am today a call recd from Nehru place area, 2 fire tenders rushed, that an accident of two trucks reg no HR38X9565 & DL1LT1412 six-person got injures, removed to AIIMS Trauma Center where 1 declared dead, 5 saved, the dead name is late Sundar age 60 yrs."

A case under Section 283, 337 and 304A at IPC is being registered on the statement of an eyewitness one Genda Lal.