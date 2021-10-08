Temples open for Navratri under strict Covid-19 rules

New Delhi: The nine-day Navratri celebrations began in temples across Delhi on Thursday with government-mandated COVID-19 protocols in place.



Temple authorities said they have made provisions for proper sanitisation of the premises and to ensure social distancing among visitors.

"Our temple sees lakhs of visitors during Navratri, which is why we will be allowing 2,000 visitors at a time to ensure proper social distancing.

"The devotees will be allowed to do 'darshan' from outside the main temple area. The exit and entry points have been clearly demarcated and the visitors will be expected to follow the designated route within the temple," said Surendra Nath, the chief priest of the Kalkaji temple.

Southeast District Magistrate Vishwendra said 300 CCTV cameras have been installed around the Kalkaji temple for crowd management and to ensure that visitors follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.

The Chhatarpur temple saw over 15,000 visitors on the first day of Navratri, according to the temple authorities.

"The crowd was definitely less than the pre-Covid times when we would get lakhs of visitors. All COVID-19 protocols were followed. We have installed sanitising tunnels at the entrance of the temple and DRDO-authorised ultraviolet machines have been put up in the main 'darshan' area," said Chattarpur temple CEO Kishor Chawla.

During Navratri, the temple remains open throughout the day except from 2-4 am, when the deity is decked up again, he said.