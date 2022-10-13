Temple theft: 3 held with stolen articles, say cops

New Delhi: A day after the theft inside a temple in north-west's Pitampura area, the police arrested two thieves, including a lady and one receiver and recovered the entire stolen articles from their possession, Delhi Police said on Wednesday.

They have been identified as Ramkumar (25) and Komal (19), both residents of Haiderpur, Delhi. They had committed the theft to fulfil their addiction to drugs. Meanwhile, Farman(30), a resident of Dayal Pur was the receiver, they said.

On October 11, a case of theft in Shiv Mandir, PU Block, Pitampura took place and a case was registered into the matter at Maurya Enclave police station and the investigation was taken up. DCP North-west Usha Rangnani said that during the investigation, it was found that two persons, including a lady, entered the temple by breaking a grill and stealing articles from different Bhawans of the Temple.

"Further, CCTVs installed in and around the temple were checked and their escape route chart was prepared and it was revealed that they had gone towards jhuggis of Haiderpur, Shalimar Bagh. With the help of local sources and intelligence, the identity of one accused was confirmed. The accused Ramkumar was arrested from Haiderpur Neher and at his instance, another accused Komal was arrested from a park in Haiderpur," DCP said.

"During their interrogation, they disclosed that they sold the stolen property to one Ragman in Samaypur Badli to fulfil their addiction to drugs. A raid was conducted at Samaypur Badli and all the stolen articles, including 2 Laddu Gopal (brass made), 11 Chatter silver made, 3 Mukut silver made, 3 copper make Kalash, 2 brass make Jyot and 1 brass lamp were recovered from a shop. Further receiver Farman was arrested," Rangnani added.