Temperature in Capital dips, air pollution turns 'very poor'

New Delhi: The national capital witnessed moderate fog on Sunday morning, with the minimum temperature settling at 7.4 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year. The air quality was poor at 322 at 4 pm.



Meanwhile, Delhi and its adjoining areas have been in the grip of 'very poor' to 'severe' pollution levels lately. The northern parts of Delhi have been recording 'severe' pollution levels while the southern parts are struggling under 'very poor' category, according to daily forecast.

Palam observatory recorded visibility of 300 metres while at Safdarjung, it was 700 metres, a MeT department official said. The weatherman has predicted clears skies throughout the day, the official said, adding that the maximum temperature is expected to settle at 18 degrees Celsius.

Due to an increase in wind speed, the pollution level has improved slightly during the last 24 hours. There is a variation in the pollution category over Delhi and NCR at different places. Chandni Chowk is experiencing 'severe' air quality while other places are experiencing 'moderate' to 'very poor' pollution levels.

According to weather forecasts, during the next two to three days, wind speed would be light to moderate, hence the pollution level is expected to improve further. 'Moderate' to 'poor' category of pollution level is expected in many parts of Delhi and NCR, while some areas may see 'severe' air quality.

"Low minimum temperature will continue over north India to keep dense fog for next two days," said Central government's System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

However, the forecasting agency has predicted some improvement in AQI on December 25-26.

"In the western part of India, Mumbai AQI entered in poor category for the first time in this winter. The AQI of Ahmedabad improved to Moderate category," reported SAFAR.