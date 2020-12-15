Tell us what new pollution panel for NCR has done so far: SC to Centre

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre to apprise it about the steps taken so far by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in the National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas to tackle air pollution.



A bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde was told by Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Centre, that the government is readying a comprehensive affidavit to be filed in the apex court in the matter.

You file your affidavit, said the bench, also comprising Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian. The top court said the affidavit should have details of what steps have been taken till now by the Commission.

During the proceedings conducted through video-conferencing, the apex court, which was hearing the matters relating to air pollution in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR), was told that the Commission has not done anything.

"The committee has 14 members but they have not done anything. They should file some affidavit," senior advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for petitioner Aditya Dubey who has raised the issue of pollution caused due to stubble burning in neighbouring states of Delhi, said.

To this, Bhati said, "Our affidavit is ready. Give us two-day indulgence."

While one of the lawyers appearing in the matter claimed that stubble burning has risen by five per cent, the Centre submitted that stubble burning's share in Delhi's pollution had stopped being an issue since December 3.

We are readying a comprehensive affidavit, Bhati told the bench, which posted the matter for hearing on December 17.

At the outset, Singh told the bench that mentioning of urgent matters is not being allowed in the apex court at present. We don't have so many links (of video-conferencing), the bench said.

On November 6, the apex court had asked the Centre to ensure there is no smog in Delhi as it was informed that the Commission has started functioning from that day.