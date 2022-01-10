'Tejaswini' initiative improves women's safety in N-W Delhi

New Delhi: The Delhi Police received major success with its 'Tejaswini' initiative as it has helped in reducing crimes against women in the northwest district of the Capital. The police claimed that since the programme has been launched in the particular district, the number of women-related PCR calls reduced by 31 per cent. It was launched on July 10 last year.



DCP Northwest Delhi Usha Rangnani said, "Under this programme, police sensitize and motivate young women and girl children to report the cases of molestation and violence against them."

According to the official data, street PCR calls have declined by 28 per cent and further and 203 cases have been solved by women officers in the last six months. Data states that from July 2021 to December 2021, 516 senior citizens and women have been helped by women personnel, 21 self-defence camps have been set up for school and college girls.