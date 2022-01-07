Tehkhand engineered landfill site to be done by next March: SDMC

New Delhi: The South Delhi Municipal Commissioner (SDMC) will soon set up Delhi's first engineered sanitary landfill site at Tehkhand which will allow garbage to be disposed of in a technical and scientific manner and will be operational by March 2023.



SDMC Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti said: "The site is being set up by SDMC which will be developed by digging approximately 7-meter (Avg)deep pit and a thick layer of soil will be poured at the bottom and thereafter 3 layers of the liner of different categories will be put on and pipeline will be laid in-between layer of gravels through which leachate will travel & finally goes to the leachate treatment plant ."

Over the layer of gravel, top layer of liner and a layer of soil would be put on it and the site will be ready for use. With this method and technology, the leachate material

coming out of garbage does not pollute groundwater and soil, Bharti added.

The Commissioner, while describing the engineered sanitary landfill site, said that the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) had allotted a piece of land measuring 47.5 acre in Tehkhand to the SDMC. A waste-to-energy plant is being set up at 15 acres of land while E-SLF is being set up at remaining 32.5 acres with the cost of Rs 42.3 crore. This E-SLF will be used to dispose of nearly 360 metric tons of ashes per day after processing of 3,600 metric tons per day by the SDMC operated waste-to-energy plant at Okhla and waste-to-energy plant which is under construction at Tehkhand.