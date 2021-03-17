Teens stab 2 men to death

New Delhi: In a brazen crime caught on CCTV cameras, two labourers in their early 20s were stabbed to death near the Udyog Vihar Metro station here in the wee hours of Tuesday morning with the Delhi Police saying they had nabbed two teenagers for the murders, one of whom is a juvenile in conflict with the law (JCL).



The police said that they received a PCR call about two people lying injured near the metro station and when both of them were taken to the Sanjay Gandhi hospital, they were declared as brought dead. Initial inquiries found that the deceased were 20-year-old Ghanshyam and 23-year-old Rohit Aggarwal.

"Rohit used to work at his father's utensil shop at Shivram Park in Nihal Vihar and Ghanshyam was a native of Begusarai in Bihar and was a labourer in Haryana," the police said.

According to officials and relatives of the deceased, the victims were riding a two-wheeler back from a wedding function when it hit the vehicle of the accused on Monday night. An argument soon broke out between the two groups, following which the accused chased the victims for about half a kilometre.

During the investigation, one Pardeep (19) and a juvenile were apprehended. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) A Koan said it was revealed that a road rage incident between both parties had led to the murders. The knife and motorcycle used by the accused in the commission of crime have also been recovered.

The entire incident was caught on CCTV cameras. The three-minute CCTV footage shows the accused stabbing the two victims multiple times after an alleged road rage argument.

In the CCTV, it can be seen that the two riders could be seen having an argument, after which the suspects took out knives and repeatedly stabbed the victims. When DCP Koan was asked whether the accused were drunk, he said the matter was under investigation. Accused Pardeep Kohli works as a labourer in a kabadi shop in Bahadurgarh.

One of the deceased's relatives said, "We got a call regarding the incident when they reached hospital and both were dead." As per the deceased's family, the throat of one of the victims was slit whereas the other was stabbed multiple times.

Last year, 472 cases of murder were registered as compared to 521 cases in 2019. Out of these, 89.62 per cent of cases were solved. Delhi Police said an analysis of the motive behind these murders reported last year revealed that 21.19 per cent of the cases were due to sudden provocation or trivial issues and 43.86 per cent due to enmity or dispute.