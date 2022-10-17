Teenager dies after drowning in pothole

new delhi: A teenager died in southeast Delhi on Friday after he drowned in a pothole. This pothole was on a road under the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI). The police reached the spot after getting information about the matter. Later, the rescue operation was started to save the juvenile.



Late in the night, the teenager was found unconscious and rushed to the hospital where the doctors declared the teenager brought dead. The body has been handed over to the relatives after post-mortem. Kalindi Kunj police station has started an investigation into the matter.

A police officer said that 15-year-old Satyam Jha lived with his family in the Saurabh Vihar area of Kalindikunj. On the evening of October 14, Satyam along with his friends had gone to take bath in a pit near the NHAI site. While taking bath, the teenager started drowning in the pit, after which the people present there informed the police about the matter. After getting the information, Kalindikunj police, boat club and other agencies reached the spot.

Rescue work was started to save the juvenile. In about an hour, divers recovered the juvenile's body from the pit in an unconscious condition. He was rushed to AIIMS Hospital with the help of CAT's ambulance, where doctors declared him brought dead. After this, the police took possession of the dead body and investigated the matter.

The police investigation has revealed that the incident happened on the Delhi-Mumbai highway where NHAI work is going on near Jaitpur. There are some potholes in places, due to the rain in Delhi in the last few days, these pits were filled with water. In such a situation, children keep coming to take bath in these pits.

On Friday also the children had come to take a bath when the accident took place.

On Thursday evening, three teenagers drowned in a ditch built on DDA land in the Pulprahladpur area. In that case, the police handed over the bodies of the three to the relatives after conducting the post-mortem.