Teenager and friend stabbed in Azadpur, passersby keep looking

New delhi: Nothing can otherwise explain the heartlessness on display in Azadpur area when the 18-year-old man and his friend were stabbed allegedly by a group of men in northwest Delhi's Azadpur area.



Instead of helping the injured, passersby watched the incident.

The injured were identified as Shivam and Mohit (17), are both residents of Azadpur. They are undergoing treatment.

The incident took place on Sunday morning, a day after Diwali, and it was captured on a CCTV camera, they added.

In the CCTV footage, a man can be seen as being targeted by a group in a busy lane. He is beaten up, stabbed and later dragged to a narrow bylane. When his friend tries to save him, he is also stabbed, even as passersby watched the incident.

Based on the CCTV footage, two of the accused — Suraj Kumar (24) and Somprakash (23) — have been arrested, while efforts are being made to nab their associates, a senior police officer

said.

The officer said the two victims were targeted over a petty altercation that took place on Diwali over a particular seat in a park.

Following the quarrel, the accused had threatened Shivam and Mohit of dire consequences, the officer said.

Subsequently, on Sunday morning, the accused along with their accomplices attacked Shivam and Mohit with knives on railway road in Azadpur area.