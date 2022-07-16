Teenage girl hangs self from ceiling fan

New Delhi: A 15-year-old girl died after allegedly hanging herself from a ceiling fan in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar on Friday, police said.



The girl had just passed Class 10 and was pursuing higher studies, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Benita Mary Jaiker said a PCR call regarding the suicide at Khirki Extension was received. When the police reached the spot, the body of the girl was found on the floor.

"On enquiry, it was revealed that she hanged herself from a ceiling fan with a dupatta. At about 1.20 pm, the girl's mother went to bring back her son from school and the girl's old grandmother was present inside the house," a senior police officer said.

The spot was inspected by a crime team. No foul play is suspected so far, police said, adding inquest proceeding have been initiated.