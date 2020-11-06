Teen stabbed to death for refusing to buy snacks

New Delhi: A 14-year-old boy was stabbed to death in South East Delhi's Kalindi Kunj area after he refused to bring snacks from a nearby shop for a man who was consuming alcohol, police here said on Thursday, adding that they have arrested one accused in the case. Police said that on November 4 at 4.52 pm, a PCR call was received that one injured person is being taken to hospital. "Investigating officer rushed to the spot. Till then another information came that the injured boy aged 14 years has been declared brought dead," police said.

The body was preserved in the mortuary of the hospital. As per MLC, there were multiple injuries on the body of the deceased. During the local inquiry, the statement of one eye witness was recorded who stated that the deceased was assaulted by one Shadab, police said. A case under section 302 (murder) was registered and the accused was arrested.

The interrogation of the accused revealed that he did not know the boy. On November 4, he was drinking liquor and the boy was crossing the area. He stopped him and told the victim to bring some snacks from the shop. "When the minor refused, he started beating him and later he took out a knife and attacked him," police said.