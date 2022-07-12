Teen shot dead by security guard for stealing iron rod

New Delhi: An 18-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by a security guard while he was trying to steal an iron rod in Delhi's Shahdara, police said on Monday.



The security guard, Rajender (48), was arrested on Sunday night, they said.

With an intention to steal iron rods, Ashish, a resident of NSA Colony, along with his friend Kunal (18) had gone to CBD ground where the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transport System (RRTS) project work is going on, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) R. Sathiyasundaram said the Anand Vihar police station received information about the admission of Ashish to Hedgewar Hospital. A PCR call regarding the incident was also received.

Kunal, in his statement, said he and the victim went to the ground to steal iron rods when the security guard fired at Ashish and he was rushed to the hospital.

The victim was declared brought dead by the doctor, the DCP said.

"We have registered a case under section 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code at Anand Vihar police station and the security guard who fired at the victim has been arrested. The investigation of the case is still in progress," the DCP said.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against Ashish at Farshbazar earlier this year, police said.