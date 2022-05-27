Teen nabbed for sodomising 4-year-old neighbour

grEATER noida: Police have apprehended a 14-year-old boy for allegedly sodomizing a four-year-old neighbour under Surajpur police station area of Greater Noida, officials said on Thursday. Cops said that the juvenile lured the victim on pretext of giving



sweets.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening. The juvenile was known to the victim and lived hardly 20 metres away from his house.

Police had received a call on Wednesday evening about the said incident.

"A team was rushed to the spot and it was found that the four-year-old was bleeding. He was taken to the hospital. During investigation, it came to light that he playing outside his house and his family members were also present there," Awdhesh Kumar, SHO of Surajpur police station, said.

The officer further said that the juvenile is from the same locality to that of victim. He took him to the first floor of his house.

"The boy locked the door and tried to force himself on the victim. As he screamed, the family members of the two rushed upstairs and found the door locked from inside. They broke open the door and found the four-year-old bleeding" added Kumar.

The juvenile accepted to have committed the act.