Teen killed by friends for refusing to lend jacket

New Delhi: An 18-year-old was killed by his friends after he refused to lend his jacket to one of them in order to impress girls.



On December 28, the victim's mother filed a complaint stating that her son was called by four boys — Prince (19), Harshu (19), Paras and Javed (19) — residents of the same locality, and further alleged that thay had abducted their son and were now absconding.

Accordingly, a case was lodged and investigation was taken up.

After a hot pursuit of over 4,500 kms across five states, the team was able to successfully nab the three accused. All three are school dropouts and worked as labourers in different companies.

They confessed to the crime and disclosed that the victim, Santosh, had a good jacket. Prince had asked Santosh to lend the jacket to him for sometime to impress girls as they were close friends, but the victim refused and taunted him about his poverty.

To take revenge for the humiliation, Prince, Harshu, and Javed decided to teach Santosh a lesson. They called him in the evening and took him with them on the pretext of having a party. Therafter, they consumed liqour behind U- Block, Church. When Santosh got drunk, first they stabbed him on his legs, stomach, neck and thereafter they threw him into a nala to hide the body.

On Monday, the body of the victim was recovered.