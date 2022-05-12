Teen intervenes to stop fight, stabbed to death

New Delhi: A class XII student was stabbed to death while a woman was injured after a youth attacked them with a knife during a street brawl at a slum cluster in north Delhi's Sarai Rohillia, police said on Wednesday.



The accused Arzu (22) has been arrested, they said.

An altercation broke out between Arzu's mother and a woman named Praveen on Tuesday at around 9 pm. They had an old enmity. Both of their husband's are daily wage worker, police said said.

On the day of incident, when both the women were quarrelling near their residence, Arzu came and intervened. He abused Praveen and stabbed her with a knife,

police said.

According to the police, the fight started over Arzu's father questioning Parveen's husband on why he did not get him some labour-related work.

Meanwhile, Md. Sameer along with his three friends were passing by the street when the Class XII student witnessed the brawl and intervened, a senior police officer said.

He was also abused by Arzu when he questioned and objected to the ongoing altercation. But angry Arzu, who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol wiped out the same knife and stabbed Sameer,

he added.

Victim Sameer succumbed to injuries while the injured woman is getting treated at the hospital and is stated to be stable, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said "We have registered a case under section 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. Both the accused Arzu and his mother have been arrested in connection with the matter while efforts are being made to nab the remaining accused who are still at large."