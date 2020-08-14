Teen in hosp after excess gymming post lockdown

new delhi: Vigourous gymming by an 18-year-old youth post lockdown proved a costly affair for him, as it led to a medical condition that caused malfunctioning of his kidneys, doctors said on Thursday.

Gyms are slowly reopening in the city under 'Unlock 3' norms and people are "rushing to exercise" after staying at home for months, a leading private hospital claimed.

The case of 18-year-old Lakshay Bindra from Delhi highlights the "adverse health consequences of excessive and aggressive gymming" after months of staying in at home, it said.