Teen held for taking JMI school entrance examination as proxy

New Delhi: A 19-year-old graduation student from Haryana was arrested for impersonating himself on behalf of another candidate seeking admission to Class 9 in the Jamia Millia Islamia school entrance examination held recently, police said on Tuesday. Accused Mohd Ikhlash, a resident of Mewat in Haryana, was in need of money and agreed to appear for the entrance exam on behalf of another candidate and charged Rs 15,000 for taking it up, they said.



A complaint was registered by Officiating Chief Proctor of Jamia Millia Islamia Professor Mohd. Shahid Khan in which he said an entrance examination was conducted by the school on Sunday where the invigilator caught Ikhlash impersonating as a candidate in the entrance test for Class 9 of the academic session 2021-22, according to police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) R P Meena said, "When our team reached the spot, the invigilator said that while he was checking the credentials of the candidates, it was found that the photograph of the candidate on the identity card did not match with the face of the accused who was appearing for the entrance."

The arrested accused told police that he was in pressing need of money that led him to accept the proposal to appear in the school entrance exam on behalf of a candidate and charged Rs 15,000 for doing it, he said.

A case was registered at Jamia Nagar police station and further investigation is underway to catch hold of the real candidate, he added.

No previous involvement has been found against him, police said, adding that a fake Aadhar card was recovered from his possession.